Snooker

'Just magic, he can win any tournament' - Jimmy White hails Thepchaiya Un-Nooh as he stuns Mark Allen at Scottish Open

'It is just magic, he can win any tournament' - Snooker legend Jimmy White hails Thepchaiya Un-Nooh after he stuns Mark Allen at the Scottish Open. Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:01:54, 25 minutes ago