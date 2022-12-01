The Scottish Open in Edinburgh is on course to become the heaviest-scoring ranking event of the 2022/23 snooker campaign.

With eight last-32 matches and eight last-16 ties on Thursday, the Meadowbank event has so far produced an impressive 52 century breaks at the finals venue, 17 short of the Northern Ireland Open total live on Eurosport.

2020 world finalist Kyren Wilson tops the chart with five centuries to his name before he faces Stephen Maguire in the last 32. Neil Robertson, Zhao Xintong, Jamie Jones and Shaun Murphy have all contributed three.

Wilson made three straight tons in a 4-0 whitewash of Ng On Yee in the first round before adding two more in a 4-3 success against Matthew Stevens.

Jones finished his 4-0 victory over Chen Zifan with three straight centuries on Wednesday ahead of a last-32 meeting with John Higgins.

Ali Carter produced two centuries of 101 and 107 in a 4-2 win over British Open finalist Robbie Williams that saw Williams respond with a 131. Carter chases a last-16 spot against Jack Lisowski.

The quality of the scoring can be attributed to favourable conditions in the Scottish capital and the support of large crowds with 13 of the world's top 16 reaching the last 32.

'An extraordinary break!' - Trump hits stunning 147 in opening frame

The array of centuries comes after Judd Trump began his week with an eighth competitive 147 in a 4-0 win against Mitchell Mann in the last 64 with world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan three seconds short of compiling the fastest century of all time with his 118 break against Bai Langning in the first round

2022/23 Century list

Northern Ireland Open – 69 centuries

British Open – 62 centuries

UK Championship – 54 centuries

Scottish Open – 52 centuries

European Masters – 49 centuries

- - -

