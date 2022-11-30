Advertisement
Snooker

Mark Allen tells Ronnie O’Sullivan he should have withdrawn from German Masters qualifying

Mark Allen has revealed he should have withdrawn from the qualifiers of the German Masters after his surprising 5-0 loss to Chinese amateur Zhao Jianbo last week. Allen was playing in the event, just three days after his triumph at the UK Championship and wishes he copied Ronnie O’Sullivan by pulling out of the tournament at late notice, as the pair discussed the topic in the Eurosport studio.

