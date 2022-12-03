Neil Robertson was in blistering form against Mark Selby at the Scottish Open.

The 2010 world champion would eventually win 5-2 against the four-time Crucible winner , but only after he had made an almighty rick in frame two of their quarter-final clash.

After putting together a 133 to take the first frame, Robertson was first to get on the scoreboard in the second. However, trying to play a safety, he left a red to the middle and then scuttled off to his seat. Or what he thought was his seat – he in fact sat down in his opponent’s chair.

‘Oh sorry!’ said Robertson after plotting down in opponent Selby’s seat.

"Wrong chair – I don’t think I have ever seen anything like that before,” exclaimed Phil Studd on commentary.

Neal Foulds – on co-commentary duty – had a theory on Robertson’s geographical slip, positing that the Melburnian had lost his bearings owing to his excellence on the baize.

“You know why?” asked Foulds. “He hadn’t sat in his chair, had he? He had been on the table so much, he had forgotten [where it was]!”

However, Studd added further context, saying:

“He has got some previous for being a bit scatty Neil and there is another example.”

Robertson is in semi-final action against Joe O'Connor from 19:00 UK time on Saturday.

Should he overcome the world No. 55, he will face the winner of Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Gary Wilson, who contest the other semi-final.

- - -

