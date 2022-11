Snooker

Neil Robertson discusses recovery from illness, Ronnie O’Sullivan’s rapid century and England 2022 World Cup chances

Neil Robertson discussed his recovery from an illness at the UK Championship, Ronnie O'Sullivan's second fastest ever century and England's 2022 World Cup chances in the Eurosport studio. He took the time to have a cheeky dig at manager Gareth Southgate.

00:05:36, 39 minutes ago