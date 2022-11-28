Neil Robertson turned on the style to secure his place in the second round of the Scottish Open with a 4-1 victory over Mark Davis.

The 2017 Scottish Open champion made breaks of 104, 61, 52 and 92 to see off his opponent.

Ad

The world No. 63 raced into a 1-0 lead courtesy of some impressive cue ball control and a break of 80, prompted by a long plant on reds.

Snooker 'Quite off-putting' - Robertson reveals how Roy Keane caused distraction 21/11/2022 AT 22:35

And Davis thought he was back in business in the second frame before he missed a red along the top cushion to give his opponent a reprieve.

Robertson responded with a majestic century – finishing on 104 – to make Davis duly pay and level the scores.

Robertson made another delightful break of 61 to take the lead in the match, and he claimed a third consecutive frame despite missing a black while leading 52-0 just moments after telling off a spectator.

Davis failed to take advantage, though, missing a fine cut on a red to centre pocket, as Robertson saw out the frame.

'The Thunder from Down Under', who lived up to his nickname by shouting at a fan for moving while he was taking a shot , wrapped up the match with a break of 92 following a brilliant recovery pot on a blue to the centre pocket.

Robertson was pleased with his performance but admitted that he was relieved his opponent could not build on a promising start.

Speaking in the Eurosport studio afterwards, he said: "Yes, it's good. Mark had a great start. In the first frame, he made a really good break. And then the second frame he is in there when he missed a tough red along the cushion.

"If that goes in, he goes 2-0 up and then I'm in big trouble. I don’t think I'd scored a point up until that stage.

"He lost a bit of the cue ball and then I was able to kind of get back the momentum."

Robertson also revealed that he is currently feeling under the weather – but his illness doesn’t compare to how he was feeling when he lost to Joe Perry in the first round of the UK Championship earlier this month.

“After that I slept for like 12 hours a day the next three days,” he said.

“This one is nowhere near as bad. I’m able to practice properly and it’s just a bit of a blocked nose and stuff like that. But I’m totally fine to play this week."

Meanwhile, Mark Selby is also into the second round following a 4-2 win over Aaron Hill.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

UK Championship 'He doesn’t look well at all' – White concerned by Robertson after shock exit 14/11/2022 AT 07:58