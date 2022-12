Snooker

Neil Robertson sits in wrong chair during Scottish Open quarter-final clash with Mark Selby

Neil Robertson did not see much of his chair after making a blistering start against Mark Selby, and when he went back to his seat he chose the wrong one and sat in his opponent's during their quarter-final clash at the Scottish Open.

00:00:34, an hour ago