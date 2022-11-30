Ronnie O'Sullivan has reiterated that he is "not bothered" about scoring 147s at big tournaments after Judd Trump recorded another at the Scottish Open to threaten his record.

After Trump's eighth competitive career 147 and his third in 2022 after his magnificent maximums at the Champion of Champions and Turkish Masters, he is now just seven shy of O'Sullivan's record tally of 15.

Asked if that record should be broken and how he would feel about it, the 46-year-old was very clear about his perspective on the matter.

"Yeah, it [the record] should do really," he told Eurosport. "I do not think it is an important record. I am not really bothered about that one.

"As soon as they took the [147] prize away from the World Championships, my incentive to get them sort of went away, really.

"I used to like that one, you know. I think I won £70,000 or something, I think."

Asked about Trump's maximum, he added: "Yeah, brilliant. Judd was flawless with that break.

"It is quite special to have a 147 at any event, you know."

While the Rocket has expressed his lack of interest in attempting 147s due to the lack of prize money on the line for the feat at top events, Trump wondered out loud if he might start to care more than he says he does.

“I always enjoy 147s, they are always super special to me,” Trump told the World Snooker Tour as he continued his progression at the event.

“I’ll be trying my best to make them as often as possible. It will be interesting to see, now that I’m catching him [O’Sullivan] up a little bit if he will start really going for them again.

“Any time when someone else is playing and on a maximum, you always tune into the live scores – if someone’s on 72 or 80, you always try to find the TV to watch it.

“It’s always a special feeling, and for my brother and my family there is a lot of hard work that has paid off during the years when it does happen.”

