Ronnie O’Sullivan came close to breaking the record for the fastest televised century in snooker history as he raced into the second round of the Scottish Open with a 4-0 win over Bai Langning.

The two-time champion made a couple of half-century breaks and also a rapid-fire 118 to ease through.

The century break clocked in at three minutes and 34 seconds, which is three seconds slower than Tony Drago's record set in 1996.

It was originally thought to be a new record but World Snooker reviewed the footage and set the time back.

In reply to a tweet by World Snooker confirming the time, Judd Trump joked: "Reviewed by Tony Drago?"

O'Sullivan finished the contest in under an hour and averaged 11.4 seconds a shot.

The Rocket faces Ben Woollaston in his next match on Tuesday.

Shaun Murphy also won 4-0 against Lei Peifan, making breaks of 100, 104 and 107 in a convincing victory.

O'Sullivan did not even look at his very best against Bai and needed several chances to win the first frame.

But the second frame flew by with a superb century break and O'Sullivan quickly added another to make it 3-0.

Bai could only smile at times as he watched O'Sullivan ease to victory a book his place in the next round.

Neil Robertson is in action later on Monday evening.

