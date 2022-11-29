Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan wins dramatic second frame on the final black against Ben Woollaston at Scottish Open

Ronnie O’Sullivan won a dramatic end to the second frame to double his lead against Ben Woollaston in the second round of the Scottish Open. The frame came down to the final black with O’Sullivan attempting a cross-double which he missed by some margin. Woollaston couldn’t take advantage, leaving O’Sullivan to pot the black. Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:23, 22 minutes ago