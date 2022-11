Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan digs deep to force a decider in his thrilling third round match against Gary Wilson

Ronnie O’Sullivan took advantage of a mistake from Gary Wilson to force a decider in their third round match at the Scottish Open. It was the third time O’Sullivan came back to level the scoring after Wilson was on the front foot. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:23, 29 minutes ago