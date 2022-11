Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan flukes a green in third round match against Gary Wilson at Scottish Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan fluked a green from the top right pocket into the top left in the fourth frame of his last 32 match against Gary Wilson at the Scottish Open. O'Sullivan was battling to stay with Wilson in a high quality match and did manage to make it 2-2.

00:00:53, an hour ago