Ronnie O’Sullivan appeared to have made more snooker history by making the fastest televised century at the Scottish Open - only for the timekeepers to admit the initial announcement was wrong.

O'Sullivan's break against Bai Langning was initially clocked at three minutes and 24 seconds and seemingly surpassed Tony Drago's mark of three minutes and 31 seconds from 1996.

Ad

However, World Snooker Tour later said that his break was actually three minutes and 34 seconds, leaving him agonisingly short of the record.

Scottish Open ‘I felt like I needed to speed up a bit’ – O’Sullivan reacts to incredible century 10 MINUTES AGO

For most of the shots on the reds, O’Sullivan was ready to hit the cue ball while referee Rob Spencer was still placing the colour back on its spot.

It was a remarkable frame of snooker, even by the seven-time world champion’s standards.

“I just felt like I needed to speed up a bit and try and enjoy it a bit,” said O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan, who played at an exhibition event with Jimmy White in Bulgaria at the weekend, looked like he was trying to play as fast as he could.

Eurosport commentator and former player Neal Foulds was astounded by what he was seeing.

“This is quite remarkable,” said Foulds during the break.

“I wonder if that is the quickest century break ever made. I can’t imagine there has been a quicker one.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a quicker century break in the history of the game than this."

Philip Studd added: “This has been a blur of brilliance from O’Sullivan even by his standards.

“It’s taken the breath away. That was whirlwind stuff from The Rocket Ronnie O’Sullivan to the delight of this capacity crowd here in Edinburgh. He doubles his lead in style.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

Scottish Open Rapid O'Sullivan races into second round AN HOUR AGO