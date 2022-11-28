Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan seconds away from record-breaking century in mesmerising break at Scottish Open

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan produced something special in the second frame of his first round match against Bai Langning when he completed a century in just over three minutes. O’Sullivan was flying around the table whilst, at times, referee Rob Spencer struggled to keep up. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:05:52, an hour ago