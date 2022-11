Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan responds with quick break of 69 against Gary Wilson at Scottish Open

Ronnie O’Sullivan responded to Gary Wilson’s impressive opening frame by making a quick break of 69 in the third round of the Scottish Open. O’Sullivan needed to produce a big break following Wilson’s confident start and did so to make it 1-1. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:40, 2 hours ago