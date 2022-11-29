Ronnie O’Sullivan says his game is “full of mistakes” at the moment as he reiterated that he is “struggling” despite reaching the third round of the Scottish Open.

Woollaston had chances in every frame, but found himself 3-0 down. He fought back to 3-2 before O’Sullivan got over the line.

“Any little mistake can turn a game,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “I’m full of mistakes at the moment so anything can happen.

“I just want to enjoy it. The less time I spend on the table, the better. I’m not playing well, I’m struggling, which I have been for quite a while.

“I’m just trying to try when I’m out there and forget about it after that.”

O’Sullivan revealed he will “not go anywhere near” a practice table for at least three weeks and is ready to vary his game depending on how he feels.

“I make myself enjoy it,” said seven-time world champion O’Sullivan. “I find ways, like last night I played at 100mph and that gave me a buzz.

“Tonight I felt like I did what I had to do to get some enjoyment out of it. That’s all you can do at this stage in my career.

“It’s very hard to get motivated sometimes and when you’re playing poor I don’t really enjoy it so I just have to grind it out and have a bit of a grinding mentality.”

Former Masters champion and Eurosport pundit Alan McManus understood where O'Sullivan was coming from.

“I can understand what Ronnie is saying about being on autopilot almost out there,” he said. “Everyone has ups and downs.

“He’s able to get by on talent without having to dig in. It’s there but sometimes you’re perhaps not feeling it.”

