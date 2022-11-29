Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan says he’s ‘struggling’ at Scottish Open despite victory over Ben Woollaston

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan feels his game is “full of mistakes” at the moment despite winning his second round match of the Scottish Open. O’Sullivan played at a more normal pace against Ben Woollaston on Tuesday compared to his rapid win over Bai Langning 24 hours earlier. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:04, 33 minutes ago

Related

‘I’m full of mistakes at the moment’ – O’Sullivan says he’s ‘struggling’
Scottish Open

‘I’m full of mistakes at the moment’ – O’Sullivan says he’s ‘struggling’

00:03:04

Woollaston pots brilliant red and steals fifth frame from O'Sullivan
Scottish Open

Woollaston pots brilliant red and steals fifth frame from O'Sullivan

00:03:09

O'Sullivan wins dramatic second frame on the final black
Scottish Open

O'Sullivan wins dramatic second frame on the final black

00:01:23

‘Look at that for a shot!’ – O’Sullivan pulls of rare five-cushion escape
Scottish Open

‘Look at that for a shot!’ – O’Sullivan pulls of rare five-cushion escape

00:01:25

Woollaston turns a snooker into a fluke against O’Sullivan
Scottish Open

Woollaston turns a snooker into a fluke against O’Sullivan

00:00:41

Trump talks through his 147 at the Scottish Open
Scottish Open

Trump talks through his 147 at the Scottish Open

00:02:57

'Incredible' - Murphy double kisses red into the pocket
Scottish Open

'Incredible' - Murphy double kisses red into the pocket

00:00:44

'Even when he can't see them he's dangerous!' - Watch Trump's wonder plant
Scottish Open

'Even when he can't see them he's dangerous!' - Watch Trump's wonder plant

00:01:14

Watch amazing overhead angle of O'Sullivan's sensationally quick break
Scottish Open

Watch amazing overhead angle of O'Sullivan's sensationally quick break

00:04:29

'Caps a good afternoon!' - Trump seals second whitewash with second ton of match
Scottish Open

'Caps a good afternoon!' - Trump seals second whitewash with second ton of match

00:01:40

More Snooker

‘I’m full of mistakes at the moment’ – O’Sullivan says he’s ‘struggling’
Scottish Open

‘I’m full of mistakes at the moment’ – O’Sullivan says he’s ‘struggling’

00:03:04

Woollaston pots brilliant red and steals fifth frame from O'Sullivan
Scottish Open

Woollaston pots brilliant red and steals fifth frame from O'Sullivan

00:03:09

O'Sullivan wins dramatic second frame on the final black
Scottish Open

O'Sullivan wins dramatic second frame on the final black

00:01:23

‘Look at that for a shot!’ – O’Sullivan pulls of rare five-cushion escape
Scottish Open

‘Look at that for a shot!’ – O’Sullivan pulls of rare five-cushion escape

00:01:25

Woollaston turns a snooker into a fluke against O’Sullivan
Scottish Open

Woollaston turns a snooker into a fluke against O’Sullivan

00:00:41

Trump talks through his 147 at the Scottish Open
Scottish Open

Trump talks through his 147 at the Scottish Open

00:02:57

'Incredible' - Murphy double kisses red into the pocket
Scottish Open

'Incredible' - Murphy double kisses red into the pocket

00:00:44

'Even when he can't see them he's dangerous!' - Watch Trump's wonder plant
Scottish Open

'Even when he can't see them he's dangerous!' - Watch Trump's wonder plant

00:01:14

Watch amazing overhead angle of O'Sullivan's sensationally quick break
Scottish Open

Watch amazing overhead angle of O'Sullivan's sensationally quick break

00:04:29

'Caps a good afternoon!' - Trump seals second whitewash with second ton of match
Scottish Open

'Caps a good afternoon!' - Trump seals second whitewash with second ton of match

00:01:40