Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan says he’s ‘struggling’ at Scottish Open despite victory over Ben Woollaston

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan feels his game is “full of mistakes” at the moment despite winning his second round match of the Scottish Open. O’Sullivan played at a more normal pace against Ben Woollaston on Tuesday compared to his rapid win over Bai Langning 24 hours earlier. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:04, 33 minutes ago