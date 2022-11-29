Jimmy White believes Ronnie O’Sullivan wants to win 10 of each of snooker’s Triple Crown tournaments before his career ends.

O’Sullivan has won seven World Championships, seven Masters and seven UK Championship titles since turning professional 30 years ago.

He also has the most ranking tournament titles but White thinks The Rocket can add at least three more crowns from each of the majors.

“Now and again in sport, like John McEnroe or Seve Ballesteros, we have those who do it a little bit different,” White said in the Eurosport studio.

“In our sport, we’ve got Ronnie O’Sullivan. We watch because now and again O’Sullivan does something different that nobody else does, he produces some sort of magic.

“He’s still trying for perfection. For me, I don’t buy that he doesn’t want to win all these tournaments.

“I think he wants to win 10 World Championship, 10 Masters and 10 UK Championship [titles]. I think that target is possible because he’s fit and is that good.”

Despite winning the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions, the 46-year-old is yet to reach the semi-finals of a ranking event this season.

Alan McManus put O’Sullivan’s surprise defeat to Ding down to the performance of the Chinese player.

“He was beaten on the evening by a better man and we know what Ding can bring to the table,” said McManus. “It was a brilliant performance all round.

“I’m not going to have any of 'Ronnie slacked off', it wasn’t that way. Ding was by far the better player that night and Ronnie accepts that.

“That’s the way snooker is at the top level. He will put that to the past and it’s a new venue tonight, he will want to put on a show, definitely.”

