Snooker

Scottish Open 2022: Fluke or double? - Jamie Clarke steals second frame on final pink from Judd Trump

Jamie Clarke stole a dramatic second frame of his last 32 match with Judd Trump by potting the final pink. But was it a fluke or a double? It wasn’t exactly played at pace and it isn’t clear if Clarke held his hand up to apologise to his opponent. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:02, 25 minutes ago