Scottish Open 2022: Himanshu Jain wins dramatic opening frame on final pink and black against Neil Robertson

Himanshu Jain edged out Neil Robertson in the opening frame of their second round clash at the Scottish Open in Edinburgh. The frame lasted nearly 36 minutes and came down to the final pink and black, with Jain coming out on top following an intriguing safety battle. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:04:01, an hour ago