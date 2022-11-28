Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

Scottish Open 2022: John Higgins reveals he’s taken half an inch off his cue as he explains poor season

Four-time world champion John Higgins has revealed he has taken half an inch off his cue which he is still adjusting to after a disappointing start to his season. Higgins has failed to reach the third round of a ranking tournament so far and was still far from his best in his win against Anthony Hamilton at the Scottish Open on Monday. Stream top snooker action live on discovery+.

00:04:15, 19 minutes ago

Related

Higgins reveals he’s taken half an inch off his cue
Scottish Open

Higgins reveals he’s taken half an inch off his cue

00:04:15

Watch fly land on Higgins' head during shot
Scottish Open

Watch fly land on Higgins' head during shot

00:01:59

'Absolute robbery!' - Trump steals frame with REMARKABLE clearance
Scottish Open

'Absolute robbery!' - Trump steals frame with REMARKABLE clearance

00:03:02

'Only a matter of time' - White and McManus back Trump to rediscover winning form
Scottish Open

'Only a matter of time' - White and McManus back Trump to rediscover winning form

00:01:11

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel
Scottish Open

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel

00:03:10

Top 3 Flukes and fails from the Scottish Open
Scottish Open

Top 3 Flukes and fails from the Scottish Open

00:01:21

Top 3 Flukes and fails from the Scottish Open
Scottish Open

Top 3 Flukes and fails from the Scottish Open

00:01:21

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel
Scottish Open

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel

00:03:10

'He can do no wrong' - Brecel seals Scottish Open victory with no-look shot on black
Scottish Open

'He can do no wrong' - Brecel seals Scottish Open victory with no-look shot on black

00:02:56

Brecel: an 'honour' and 'dream' to face and beat Higgins in Scottish Open final
Scottish Open

Brecel: an 'honour' and 'dream' to face and beat Higgins in Scottish Open final

00:02:37

More Snooker

Higgins reveals he’s taken half an inch off his cue
Scottish Open

Higgins reveals he’s taken half an inch off his cue

00:04:15

Watch fly land on Higgins' head during shot
Scottish Open

Watch fly land on Higgins' head during shot

00:01:59

'Absolute robbery!' - Trump steals frame with REMARKABLE clearance
Scottish Open

'Absolute robbery!' - Trump steals frame with REMARKABLE clearance

00:03:02

'Only a matter of time' - White and McManus back Trump to rediscover winning form
Scottish Open

'Only a matter of time' - White and McManus back Trump to rediscover winning form

00:01:11

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel
Scottish Open

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel

00:03:10

Top 3 Flukes and fails from the Scottish Open
Scottish Open

Top 3 Flukes and fails from the Scottish Open

00:01:21

Top 3 Flukes and fails from the Scottish Open
Scottish Open

Top 3 Flukes and fails from the Scottish Open

00:01:21

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel
Scottish Open

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel

00:03:10

'He can do no wrong' - Brecel seals Scottish Open victory with no-look shot on black
Scottish Open

'He can do no wrong' - Brecel seals Scottish Open victory with no-look shot on black

00:02:56

Brecel: an 'honour' and 'dream' to face and beat Higgins in Scottish Open final
Scottish Open

Brecel: an 'honour' and 'dream' to face and beat Higgins in Scottish Open final

00:02:37