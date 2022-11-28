Snooker

Scottish Open 2022: John Higgins reveals he’s taken half an inch off his cue as he explains poor season

Four-time world champion John Higgins has revealed he has taken half an inch off his cue which he is still adjusting to after a disappointing start to his season. Higgins has failed to reach the third round of a ranking tournament so far and was still far from his best in his win against Anthony Hamilton at the Scottish Open on Monday. Stream top snooker action live on discovery+.

00:04:15, 19 minutes ago