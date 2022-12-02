Judd Trump bowed out of the Scottish Open after a dramatic ninth-frame shootout defeat to Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in a thoroughly entertaining quarter-final clash.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh sealed an edgy first frame 53-91 with a composed clearance to pink, despite a break of 53 for Trump before a black off spot stayed up. His struggle to escape a snooker proved his downfall, as the Thai drew first blood.

However, the Juddernaut bounced back in emphatic fashion with a 104-0 win in the second frame, as a sensational break of 104 levelled the scores – the 19th century of his season.

It looked like luck was on his side when the white went back down the table off the cushion and landed perfectly off a red, as he caught the green while trying to run in and out of baulk.

This gripping contest then turned back in Thepchaiya’s favour with a 26-79 win in the third frame, with a break of 79 ultimately proving decisive.

He was able to declare at the score with a stunning display of speed to ruthless move 2-1 ahead, earning him the apt nickname of F1.

The Thai was in a seemingly ideal position to build on that promising display in the next frame, but what followed was vintage Trump.

A break of 102 comprehensively wrapped up the frame to level the score at 2-2 heading into the mid-session break to leave everything perfectly poised after registering frame number 20 of his season.

Trump was able to gain momentum from a dominant performance in the previous frame, as a break of 52 secured a 99-1 win to move within two frames of victory.

Thepchaiya had other ideas though and levelled things off at 3-3 again in a pulsating frame, which concluded when the Thai player just managed to roll in the blue after catching near jaw, but he potted the pink and in went the frame ball.

Judd looked like heading to another century, but was forced to settle for a break of 86 when a long green hit the leather and just missed the cannon on red by inches.

But this match continued to twist and turn, and a ninth frame shootout was on the cards when Thepchaiya got his first century of the afternoon and fourth in the tournament.

The final frame was as absorbing as expected, as Trump agonisingly missed on the pink, but earned a dramatic reprieve when Thepchaiya missed a black to win the match.

Trump incredibly tied the frame at 55-55 to leave with a black ball finish. A double kiss on the black from the Thai gave the Brit a chance to win the match, which he squandered.

This amazing contest finally came to an end when Thepchaiya was able to pot the black which was left over the pocket.

Thepchaiya will now face the winner to come from Kyren Wilson and Gary Wilson in the semi-finals tomorrow evening.

