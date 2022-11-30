Mark Allen is through to the third round of the Scottish Open after a 4-2 win over Martin Gould.

Allen, who is looking to win his third ranking tournament in a row, had little trouble overcoming his 41-year-old opponent in Edinburgh.

The Northern Irishman will face Thepchaiya Un-Nooh next up after the Thai speed king received a walkover.

It was a slow start to the opening frame, but a fine shot on the blue, after finishing low, allowed Allen to clear up and take an early lead.

Allen doubled his advantage by seeing away the yellow then rammed the green into its own pocket before he sunk a difficult pink into the left corner to seal another scrappy frame.

A slow, cagey third frame went the way of Gould, but Allen responded in style. After a scrappy start to the fourth, Allen potted the pink to give him a flat 100 before adding the black to finish it with a 107.

A huge blunder from Allen gifted Gould the fifth frame. He pocketed the white, allowing Gould to sink the remaining pink and reduce the deficit once more.

But again, Allen rebounded and finished off with a delightful 132 to continue his fine run this season.

Elsewhere, Kyren Wilson held off a late fightback from Matthew Stevens to win on a decider.

Wilson was 3-1 up but Stevens won the next two frames, before the world No. 8 found a way to get over the line.

Stephen Maguire, Yan Bingtao and Ryan day also won to book a place in the last 32 in Edinburgh.

