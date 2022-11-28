Alan McManus believes that Judd Trump needs to find the "little ingredients" to get him back to the top of the Snooker world.

Former World No. 1 Trump’s last major success came in March at the Turkish Masters but was his sole ranking event victory of the 2021-22 season.

This year, the 33-year-old has only reached the final in the non-ranking Champion of Champions where he was beaten by Ronnie O’Sullivan and suffered a number of early tournament exits.

Trump begins his Scottish Open campaign against Sanderson Lam at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh and ahead of his first-round match, McManus backed Trump to get back to his best

“It's quite frustrating right now,” McManus said in the Eurosport studio. “But again, if I’m being harsh on Judd, what he's not doing right now is finding a way to win when matches go closely.

“He's lost four deciders this season in big events. And that will be a frustration for him. But three, four years ago, he was finding a way. It’s getting those little ingredients that are missing.”

McManus admitted that Trump is looks to be having difficulties at present and needs to string a run of good performances together to rediscover the imperious form that made him best in the world.

“I don't believe he's playing anywhere near what he's capable of. But then what he is capable of is being the best out there.

“But yeah, I think a win is not that far away, but it's putting good performances together. Three, four, five matches in a row.”

Jimmy White who was also in the Eurosport studio, also believes Trump with be back amongst the trophies sooner rather than later.

“He's obviously enjoying his snooker. He's got that inner confidence, you know, and I do think he'll be in the winner's circle very shortly as well.

“It's only a matter of time but because when you're playing well, like he is and he’s such a winner, you know, it's gonna come."

