Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

Scottish Open 2022: ‘Outrageous fluke’ for Mark Allen gives him chance to beat Martin Gould

Mark Allen had an “outrageous fluke” in his second round clash against Martin Gould at the Scottish Open, which gave him a great opportunity to win the match. Allen was on a routine blue to the middle, but missed, only for the blue to hit each jaw and roll across the table into the opposite pocked. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:42, an hour ago

Related

‘Could have taken a leaf out of your book and withdrawn!’ – Allen tells O’Sullivan
Scottish Open

‘Could have taken a leaf out of your book and withdrawn!’ – Allen tells O’Sullivan

00:05:25

‘Outrageous fluke’ for Allen gives him chance to win match
Scottish Open

‘Outrageous fluke’ for Allen gives him chance to win match

00:00:42

'Judd was flawless' - O'Sullivan reacts to Trump's 147 at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

'Judd was flawless' - O'Sullivan reacts to Trump's 147 at Scottish Open

00:01:23

'I'm not bothered' - O'Sullivan gives views on 147s after Trump maximum at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

'I'm not bothered' - O'Sullivan gives views on 147s after Trump maximum at Scottish Open

00:00:57

Watch incredible overhead angle of Trump's magnificent 147 at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

Watch incredible overhead angle of Trump's magnificent 147 at Scottish Open

00:10:55

'He was struggling' - Robertson on his win over Jain
Scottish Open

'He was struggling' - Robertson on his win over Jain

00:03:58

'Can't believe what I've just seen' - Robertson's remarkable escape in win over Jain
Scottish Open

'Can't believe what I've just seen' - Robertson's remarkable escape in win over Jain

00:00:32

'So outrageous he apologised twice' - Strange fluke for Robertson
Scottish Open

'So outrageous he apologised twice' - Strange fluke for Robertson

00:01:19

‘The underdog takes the lead!' - Jain wins dramatic opening frame
Scottish Open

‘The underdog takes the lead!' - Jain wins dramatic opening frame

00:04:01

‘I’m full of mistakes at the moment’ – O’Sullivan says he’s ‘struggling’
Scottish Open

‘I’m full of mistakes at the moment’ – O’Sullivan says he’s ‘struggling’

00:03:04

More Snooker

‘Could have taken a leaf out of your book and withdrawn!’ – Allen tells O’Sullivan
Scottish Open

‘Could have taken a leaf out of your book and withdrawn!’ – Allen tells O’Sullivan

00:05:25

‘Outrageous fluke’ for Allen gives him chance to win match
Scottish Open

‘Outrageous fluke’ for Allen gives him chance to win match

00:00:42

'Judd was flawless' - O'Sullivan reacts to Trump's 147 at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

'Judd was flawless' - O'Sullivan reacts to Trump's 147 at Scottish Open

00:01:23

'I'm not bothered' - O'Sullivan gives views on 147s after Trump maximum at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

'I'm not bothered' - O'Sullivan gives views on 147s after Trump maximum at Scottish Open

00:00:57

Watch incredible overhead angle of Trump's magnificent 147 at Scottish Open
Scottish Open

Watch incredible overhead angle of Trump's magnificent 147 at Scottish Open

00:10:55

'He was struggling' - Robertson on his win over Jain
Scottish Open

'He was struggling' - Robertson on his win over Jain

00:03:58

'Can't believe what I've just seen' - Robertson's remarkable escape in win over Jain
Scottish Open

'Can't believe what I've just seen' - Robertson's remarkable escape in win over Jain

00:00:32

'So outrageous he apologised twice' - Strange fluke for Robertson
Scottish Open

'So outrageous he apologised twice' - Strange fluke for Robertson

00:01:19

‘The underdog takes the lead!' - Jain wins dramatic opening frame
Scottish Open

‘The underdog takes the lead!' - Jain wins dramatic opening frame

00:04:01

‘I’m full of mistakes at the moment’ – O’Sullivan says he’s ‘struggling’
Scottish Open

‘I’m full of mistakes at the moment’ – O’Sullivan says he’s ‘struggling’

00:03:04