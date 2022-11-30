Snooker

Scottish Open 2022: ‘Outrageous fluke’ for Mark Allen gives him chance to beat Martin Gould

Mark Allen had an “outrageous fluke” in his second round clash against Martin Gould at the Scottish Open, which gave him a great opportunity to win the match. Allen was on a routine blue to the middle, but missed, only for the blue to hit each jaw and roll across the table into the opposite pocked. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:42, an hour ago