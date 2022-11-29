Advertisement
Snooker

Scottish Open 2022: 'So outrageous he apologised twice' - Strange fluke for Neil Robertson against Himanshu Jain

Neil Robertson had an “outrageous” fluke early in the third frame of his match with Himanshu Jain which Eurosport commentators David Hendon and Neal Foulds were stunned by. It gave Robertson the perfect chance to make a big break and win the frame, which he did to go 2-1 up. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:19, an hour ago

