Snooker

Scottish Open 2022: Watch fly land on John Higgins' head during shot in first round against Anthony Hamilton

John Higgins wasn't put off too much when a fly landed on his head in the fourth frame of his first round match against Anthony Hamilton at the Scottish Open. David Hendon and Joe Johnson saw the funny side of the moment on the opening day of action in Edinburgh. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:59, 2 hours ago