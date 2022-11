Snooker

Scottish Open: Ben Woollaston pots brilliant red and steals fifth frame from Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ben Woollaston potted a brilliant red from the bottom half of the table into the yellow pocket and went on to steal the frame. Woollaston was 3-0 down but made it 3-2 thanks to a gutsy break of 41 which started with the tricky red. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:09, an hour ago