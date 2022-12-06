It is the heaviest-scoring ranking event of the season so far and the most prolific Home Nations tournament since the inception of the series in 2016, eclipsing the 69 produced at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast in October.

Ad

In the all-time century list outside of the pre-tournament qualifying stage, the Scottish Open is comfortably inside the top 20 with only the longer format World Championship, UK Championship and International Championship producing more centuries overall.

Scottish Open O'Sullivan to make triumphant homecoming as world No. 1 at English Open YESTERDAY AT 08:47

Judd Trump recorded the eighth competitive 147 break of his career in a 4-0 win against Mitchell Mann while world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was three seconds short of compiling the fastest century of all time with his astonishing 118 break against Bai Langning made in three minutes and 31 seconds

The third Home Nations Series of the season begins on Monday when the Brentwood Centre in Essex hosts the English Open live on Eurosport (12-18 December).

'An extraordinary break!' - Trump hits stunning 147 in opening frame

2022/23 Century list

Scottish Open – 90 centuries

Northern Ireland Open – 69 centuries

British Open – 62 centuries

UK Championship – 54 centuries

European Masters – 49 centuries

Gary Wilson makes second century of Scottish Open final against Joe O’Connor

Top five century makers of all time

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1182

2. John Higgins (Sco) 898

3. Judd Trump (Eng) 875

4. Neil Robertson (Aus) 864

5. Stephen Hendry (Sco) 774

- - -

Stream the 2023 Masters and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

Scottish Open Wilson reflects on 'amazing, unbelievable' Scottish Open final win over O'Connor YESTERDAY AT 22:05