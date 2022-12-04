Premium Snooker Gary Wilson - Joe O'Connor 12:45-16:00 Live

How about this for some moxie from Joe last night? No ordinary break, this.

On offer

The glory is the main thing up for grabs here today of course, but a cool eighty grand will be most welcome for the winner too. Not only that, you got a tin pot that carries the name of the great Stephen Hendry; lots of goodies are on the go today.

YOU MAY FIND YOURSELF IN A RANKING EVENT FINAL

Good afternoon, and welcome to live coverage of the 2022 Scottish Open. What a week it’s been in Edinburgh; big seeds have been taken out like extras in a spaghetti Western, leaving us with a final drenched in romance. At some point this evening, either Gary Wilson or Joe O’Connor will win their first ever ranking event final.

Gary has walked this path before, reaching the final of the 2015 China Open and the 2021 British Open. He’s now 37, and after defeats to Mark Selby and Mark Williams in those respective finals will know this is surely has best chance to land a ranking event gong. For Joe O’Connor, this is dreamland. He’s yet to crack the top 40 in the world but has had the week of his life here, beating Zhao Xintong, Ding Junhui, Williams, Ricky Walden and Neil Robertson. It’s a career-best performance, and he’s not done yet.

So, is this a once in a lifetime opportunity for these players? Maybe. It might come again. Then again, it might easily not. All we know is that we don’t know, so this is a huge opportunity for both players. In about 15 minutes the boys will be baized to sort it all out.

---

Wilson powers into final with impressive win over Thepchaiya

Gary Wilson produced a power-packed finish to get the better of a ding-dong battle with Thephaiya Un-Nooh 6-4 to secure a place in the Scottish Open final.

A day on from what he described as a "disgusting" performance in his win over Kyren Wilson , Wilson produced the sort of snooker that propelled him into the top 20 in the world three years ago.

Wilson’s form fell off a cliff for a couple of years, aside from a shock run to the final of the British Open in the summer of 2021, but he is back within one match of a first career title after stopping the impressive run of Thepchaiya.

O’Connor stuns Robertson to book place in first career final

Joe O’Connor pulled off the biggest win of his career to date to stun Neil Robertson and book his place in the final of the Scottish Open.

Their only previous meeting resulted in a whitewash for Robertson, but this time O’Connor showed no sign of nerves, withstanding everything the Australian threw at him and standing tall to secure a 6-3 win.

WHAT IS THE FORMAT AT THE 2022 SCOTTISH OPEN?

The final is a best-of-17 decider.

- - -

