10:00
Scottish Open
‘When you getting beat?’ – Allen and Murphy continue war of words
- Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee
- Dylan Emery v Zhang Anda
- Ricky Walden v Mark King
- Joe O'Connor v Zhao Xintong
13:00
- Judd Trump v Mitchell Mann
- Graeme Dott v Joe Perry
- Barry Hawkins v Michael White
- Zhou Yuelong v David Lilley
14:00
- Ding Junhui v Mark Joyce
- Ali Carter v Robbie Williams
- Noppon Saenghkham v Hossein Vafaei
19:00
- Ben Woollaston v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Mark Selby v John Astley
- Sean O'Sullivan v Anthony McGill
- Jamie Clarke v Hammad Miah
20:00
- Himanshu Jain v Neil Robertson
- Ken Doherty v Gary Wilson
What is the format at the 2022 Scottish Open?
Monday kicks off with the first-round matches still to be played, featuring the top 16 seeds. There is one round one game to play on Tuesday, Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee.
After that, there is a straight-knockout format, with games decided on a best-of-seven basis.
The quarter-finals are best of nine, the semi-finals best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.
O'Sullivan ambitions
Jimmy White believes Ronnie O’Sullivan wants to win 10 of each of snooker’s Triple Crown tournaments before his career ends.
O’Sullivan has won seven World Championships, seven Masters and seven UK Championship titles since turning professional 30 years ago.
He also has the most ranking tournament titles but White thinks The Rocket can add at least three more crowns from each of the majors.
“Now and again in sport, like John McEnroe or Seve Ballesteros, we have those who do it a little bit different,” White said in the Eurosport studio.
“In our sport, we’ve got Ronnie O’Sullivan. We watch because now and again O’Sullivan does something different that nobody else does, he produces some sort of magic.
“He’s still trying for perfection. For me, I don’t buy that he doesn’t want to win all these tournaments.
“I think he wants to win 10 World Championship, 10 Masters and 10 UK Championship [titles]. I think that target is possible because he’s fit and is that good.”
