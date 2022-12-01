Snooker
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh - Mark Allen
12:45-15:00
Today's schedule
13:00
Scottish Open
Climbing 'Arthur's a***' consolation for O'Sullivan after Scottish Open defeat
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Mark Allen
- Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
- Tian Pengfei v Xiao Guodong
- Jamie Jones v John Higgins
14:00
- Sam Craigie v Zhang Anda
- Ryan Day v Ricky Walden
- Kyren Wilson v Stephen Maguire
- Hossein Vafaei v Yan Bingtao
19:00 - Last 16 matches
20:00 - Last 16 matches
Recap
Gary Wilson produced a phenomenal performance to knock Ronnie O’Sullivan out of the Scottish Open with a 4-3 victory in the third round.
Wilson made very few errors and some big breaks to be on the front foot for most of the high-quality match.
It’s the earliest O’Sullivan has been eliminated from the Scottish Open since the event’s revival in 2016.
“I just tried to stay as calm as I could, in the moment,” Wilson said in the Eurosport studio. “I felt like I didn’t have much to lose because I’ve been in that situation quite a bit.
“With Ronnie you can break off and lose the frame. I was expecting the worst but not in a bad way.
“I thought if he pots all the balls and wins the frame it’s nothing new, if he misses, happy days and I’ll see what I can do when I get my chance. That’s all you can ask for.”
What is the format at the 2022 Scottish Open?
Monday kicks off with the first-round matches still to be played, featuring the top 16 seeds. There is one round one game to play on Tuesday, Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee.
After that, there is a straight-knockout format, with games decided on a best-of-seven basis.
The quarter-finals are best of nine, the semi-finals best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.
- - -
