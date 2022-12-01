Premium Snooker Thepchaiya Un-Nooh - Mark Allen 12:45-15:00

Today's schedule

13:00

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Mark Allen

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

Tian Pengfei v Xiao Guodong

Jamie Jones v John Higgins

14:00

Sam Craigie v Zhang Anda

Ryan Day v Ricky Walden

Kyren Wilson v Stephen Maguire

Hossein Vafaei v Yan Bingtao

19:00 - Last 16 matches

20:00 - Last 16 matches

Recap

Wilson made very few errors and some big breaks to be on the front foot for most of the high-quality match.

It’s the earliest O’Sullivan has been eliminated from the Scottish Open since the event’s revival in 2016.

“I just tried to stay as calm as I could, in the moment,” Wilson said in the Eurosport studio. “I felt like I didn’t have much to lose because I’ve been in that situation quite a bit.

“With Ronnie you can break off and lose the frame. I was expecting the worst but not in a bad way.

“I thought if he pots all the balls and wins the frame it’s nothing new, if he misses, happy days and I’ll see what I can do when I get my chance. That’s all you can ask for.”

What is the format at the 2022 Scottish Open?

Monday kicks off with the first-round matches still to be played, featuring the top 16 seeds. There is one round one game to play on Tuesday, Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee.

After that, there is a straight-knockout format, with games decided on a best-of-seven basis.

The quarter-finals are best of nine, the semi-finals best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.

