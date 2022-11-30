Shaun Murphy fears back pain is “something I’ll just have to live with”.

The 40-year-old is approaching the latter stages of his career as he fights to stay inside the top 16.

However, it looks like he will be forced to play with some discomfort.

Murphy was speaking to Eurosport following his defeat to 4-0 loss to Scott Donaldson at the Scottish Open.

“It troubles me every day of my life,” he said when asked about his back pain.

“I live in constant pain and it’s a problem every single day.

“It’s starting to feel like something I’ll just have to live with, with regular physio which I have.



“I have been unable to get that because I was unable to go home in between York and this championship so I missed out on a couple of physio sessions there.



“I’m 40 years of age now. I’ve been playing snooker for 32 years. The snooker position is a terrible position to put your body in and maybe it’s just a case of repetitive strain, I’m not sure.”

However, Murphy stressed that his pain was not the reason for his loss to Donaldson.

“I felt like I played alright,” he said.





“In a funny way I think I actually made more mistakes in my 4-0 win last night, with three century breaks.

“I thought Scott was brilliant, I think I didn’t play badly at all. I just made a couple of mistakes which he punished absolutely to the maximum.



“If he can string a few days like that together he could be holding the trophy by the end of the week.”

