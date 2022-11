Snooker

Shaun Murphy makes ‘incredible fluke’ against Scott Donaldson at Scottish Open

Shaun Murphy made an "incredible" fluke in the third frame of his second round match with Scott Donaldson at the Scottish Open in Edinburgh. Murphy attempted a long red, but missed, only for the cue ball to hit the red again and knock it into the pocket. A snooker rarity!

00:00:44, an hour ago