Debate has been raging in the world of sport over whether it is harder to achieve a hole-in-one in golf, a nine-dart leg in darts or a 147 in snooker.

The 2005 snooker world champion Shaun Murphy has told anyone that would listen, and some others that did not want to, how he may be the only person to have achieved all three.

There has been no independent verification of Murphy having achieved all three, but he has to be taken at his word and as such is a truly amazing feat.

A debate was sparked after Ronnie O’Sullivan said he had taken a lesson in darts, and was “coming for” Michael van Gerwen.

"I'm terrible at darts so I'm flabbergasted at how they keep peppering treble 20s and doubles and all that,” O’Sullivan said. "Mind you, I did have a darts lesson the other day from someone at my local pub and he got me knowing when to release a dart and they were going near the treble. I thought 'you know what - I'm getting on the darts tour mate!'

“Forget the snooker tour, I'm coming for you Van Gerwen!"

The Green Machine accepted O’Sullivan’s challenge, setting up the prospect of a cross-sport contest, and professional golfer Stephen Gallacher entered the debate at this week’s Scottish Open.

Gallacher said he is a fan of snooker, but finds it hard to adjust to looking at the object ball rather than the white ball, and said from his point of view a hole-in-one is far harder.

“The hard thing for me is I have spent 40 years looking at the ball I am going to hit, then in snooker I have to look at the other ball,” Gallacher, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, said in the Eurosport studio. “I find myself flicking between the white and the object ball.

“There are similarities (between golf and snooker), you are your own man, your own thoughts and when it is going well it is great.

“I have to say a hole-in-one (is harder).”

When asked how many hole-in-ones he had made in his career, Gallacher replied: “11”.

The Magician has some way to go to reach that feat, but Gallacher is yet to make a 147 so Murphy is probably still winning

