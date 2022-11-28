Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump head a star-studded field for the 2022 Scottish Open, with John Higgins, Mark Selby and Mark Allen also present.

Allen became the UK Championship champion last week and he will hope to add to the Northern Ireland Home Nations trophy he already has in Scotland.

Allen's success late in his career has gone some way to upend the usual state of snooker's big names, but both Trump and O'Sullivan will be hoping for a trophy to add to their collection.

Also in attendance is experienced former world No. 1 John Higgins, playing in his home country, and fellow veteran, Wales' Mark Williams.

Mark Selby, looking to climb back up the rankings, will also be at the table. There is no room for snooker legend Jimmy White this time around despite recent sparks of form.

Last year, Luca Brecel triumphed and he will be back in Scotland to defend his title.

When and where is the 2022 Scottish Open?

The Scottish Open will be held at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland, kicking off on Monday, November 28 and the final will take place on Sunday, December 4.

The Scottish city hosts the tournament for the first time since the 2002/3 season, when the event was won by David Gray.

The Meadowbank Sports Centre has a capacity of 1,280.

How to watch the 2022 Scottish Open?

Live coverage of the Scottish Open can be found on Eurosport, discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

Discovery+ had exclusive rights for each of the qualifying matches and will show each match at the Scottish Open, so you won’t miss out on any of the action.

Eurosport pundits O’Sullivan, White and Neal Foulds will provide insight before and after each session from 12:45 and 18:45 UK time.

What is the format at the 2022 Scottish Open?

Monday kicks off with the first-round matches still to be played, featuring the top 16 seeds. There is one round one game to play on Tuesday, Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee.

After that, there is a straight-knockout format, with games decided on a best-of-seven basis.

The quarter-finals are best of nine, the semi-finals best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.

Scottish Championship 2022 Schedule (All times GMt)

Monday November 28

10:00

Luca Brecel v Fraser Patrick

Ryan Day v Fan Zhengyi

Zhao Xingtong v Jackson Page

Yan Bingtao v Li Hang

13:00

Jack Lisowski v Gerard Greene

Liam Graham v Robbie Williams

Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam

Mark Allen v Andy Lee

15:00 (estimated)

Mark Williams v Andres Petrov

John Astley v Amaan Iqbal

Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety

John Higgins v Anthony Hamilton

19:00

Mark Selby v Aaron Hill

Shaun Murphy v Lei Peifan

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Bai Langning

20:00

Neil Robertson v Mark Davis

Barry Hawkins v Andrew Pagett

Tuesday November 29

10:00

Dylan Emery v Zhang Anda

Ricky Walden v Mark King

13:00

Graeme Dott v Joe Perry

Zhou Yuelong v David Lilley

15:00 (estimate)

Ali Carter v L Graham / R Williams

Noppon Saenghkham v Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Robert Milkins v Stuart Carrington

Sean O'Sullivan v Anthony McGill

Jamie Clarke v Hammad Miah

20:00

Pang Junxu v Jimmy Robertson

Ken Doherty v Gary Wilson

Wednesday November 30

11:00 - Last 32 matches

13:00 - Last 32 matches

19:00 - Last 32 matches

Thursday December 1

11:00 - Last 16 matches

13:00 - Last 16 matches

19:00 - Last 16 matches

Friday December 2

13:00 - Two quarter-finals

19:00 - Two quarter-finals

Saturday December 3

13:00 - Semi-final 1

19:00 - Semi-final 2

Sunday December 4

13:00 - Final (Eight frames played)

19:00 - Final (Up to nine frames played)

