Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump head a star-studded field for the 2022 Scottish Open, with John Higgins, Mark Selby and Mark Allen also present.
Allen became the UK Championship champion last week and he will hope to add to the Northern Ireland Home Nations trophy he already has in Scotland.
Allen's success late in his career has gone some way to upend the usual state of snooker's big names, but both Trump and O'Sullivan will be hoping for a trophy to add to their collection.
Scottish Open
Scottish Open LIVE - Trump, Higgins, O'Sullivan and Robertson all in action
Also in attendance is experienced former world No. 1 John Higgins, playing in his home country, and fellow veteran, Wales' Mark Williams.
Mark Selby, looking to climb back up the rankings, will also be at the table. There is no room for snooker legend Jimmy White this time around despite recent sparks of form.
Last year, Luca Brecel triumphed and he will be back in Scotland to defend his title.
When and where is the 2022 Scottish Open?
The Scottish Open will be held at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland, kicking off on Monday, November 28 and the final will take place on Sunday, December 4.
The Scottish city hosts the tournament for the first time since the 2002/3 season, when the event was won by David Gray.
The Meadowbank Sports Centre has a capacity of 1,280.
How to watch the 2022 Scottish Open?
Live coverage of the Scottish Open can be found on Eurosport, discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.
Discovery+ had exclusive rights for each of the qualifying matches and will show each match at the Scottish Open, so you won’t miss out on any of the action.
Eurosport pundits O’Sullivan, White and Neal Foulds will provide insight before and after each session from 12:45 and 18:45 UK time.
What is the format at the 2022 Scottish Open?
Monday kicks off with the first-round matches still to be played, featuring the top 16 seeds. There is one round one game to play on Tuesday, Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee.
After that, there is a straight-knockout format, with games decided on a best-of-seven basis.
The quarter-finals are best of nine, the semi-finals best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.
Scottish Championship 2022 Schedule (All times GMt)
Monday November 28
10:00
- Luca Brecel v Fraser Patrick
- Ryan Day v Fan Zhengyi
- Zhao Xingtong v Jackson Page
- Yan Bingtao v Li Hang
13:00
- Jack Lisowski v Gerard Greene
- Liam Graham v Robbie Williams
- Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam
- Mark Allen v Andy Lee
15:00 (estimated)
- Mark Williams v Andres Petrov
- John Astley v Amaan Iqbal
- Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety
- John Higgins v Anthony Hamilton
19:00
- Mark Selby v Aaron Hill
- Shaun Murphy v Lei Peifan
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Bai Langning
20:00
- Neil Robertson v Mark Davis
- Barry Hawkins v Andrew Pagett
Tuesday November 29
10:00
- Dylan Emery v Zhang Anda
- Ricky Walden v Mark King
13:00
- Graeme Dott v Joe Perry
- Zhou Yuelong v David Lilley
15:00 (estimate)
- Ali Carter v L Graham / R Williams
- Noppon Saenghkham v Hossein Vafaei
19:00
- Robert Milkins v Stuart Carrington
- Sean O'Sullivan v Anthony McGill
- Jamie Clarke v Hammad Miah
20:00
- Pang Junxu v Jimmy Robertson
- Ken Doherty v Gary Wilson
Wednesday November 30
11:00 - Last 32 matches
13:00 - Last 32 matches
19:00 - Last 32 matches
Thursday December 1
11:00 - Last 16 matches
13:00 - Last 16 matches
19:00 - Last 16 matches
Friday December 2
13:00 - Two quarter-finals
19:00 - Two quarter-finals
Saturday December 3
13:00 - Semi-final 1
19:00 - Semi-final 2
Sunday December 4
13:00 - Final (Eight frames played)
19:00 - Final (Up to nine frames played)
- - -
