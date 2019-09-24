Selby kicks off China Championship defence with routine win

The Jester from Leicester put together runs of 96, 121, 121 and 53 to seal progression to round two.

WATCH THE CHINA CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER

The first frame was a tight affair, which Selby won by a narrow 63 points to 62, despite a break of 59 from Lu, and the 36-year-old soon consolidated his advantage, producing runs of 96 and 121 to move into a 3-0 lead.

Lu refused to be beaten however, and a 78 break helped him get on the board but Selby then turned on the style winning the fifth courtesy of a second break of 121.

Video - Mark Selby takes control of Lu Ning encounter with century break 04:07

Lu won a further frame – with a 68 - but it was merely prolonging the inevitable and Selby booked a second-round tie with Gould, who overcame Scott Donaldson 5-3.

Elsewhere, Mark Allen survived a scare against Anthony Hamilton, after trailing by three frames to one, Allen produced a 145 break, the highest of the tournament so far, and with his eye truly, in, he rattled off four straight frames to stave off an upset.

There were no such problems for Neil Robertson, who eased past 16-year-old amateur Zhao Jianbo 5-1 but in form Hossein Vafaei upset Tom Ford 5-1.

CHINA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE

Luca Brecel 5 – 4 Tian Pengfei [67]

Luo Honghao 5 – 4 Ricky Walden [30]

Mark Allen 5 – 3 Anthony Hamilton [59]

Anthony McGill 5 – 2 Michael Holt [42]

Mark Selby 5 – 2 Lu Ning [64]

Neil Robertson 5 – 1 Zhao Jianbo (a)

David B Gilbert 5 – 1 Marco Fu [54]

Hossein Vafaei 5 – 1 Tom Ford [26]