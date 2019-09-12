Allen, who won two ranking events last season, stormed to a 6-1 victory against the world number one, ending Trump's 13-match winning run in the process.

The 33-year-old raced to a 3-0 lead before Trump got on the board with a 109, but that was the only frame he could muster as Allen reeled off the next three with breaks of 55, 73 and 69.

Allen will face either Jack Lisowski or Shaun Murphy for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Neil Robertson enjoyed a comfortable 6-2 victory over Barry Hawkins to book his spot in the last four.

The 2010 world champion took a 4-0 lead with breaks of 115, 73 and 68.

Hawkins hit back when scoring 99 and 114, but Robertson closed out the match in the eighth frame to make the semis, where he will take on either Ronnie O’Sullivan or Kyren Wilson.

Thursday’s quarter-final matches

Ronnie O'Sullivan [1] v Kyren Wilson [8]

Barry Hawkins [10] 2-6 Neil Robertson [4]

Shaun Murphy [14] v Jack Lisowski [11]

Mark Allen [7] 6-1 Judd Trump [2]

Friday's semi-finals