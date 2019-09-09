Amateur Zhang Yi defeats Ali Carter to set up O'Sullivan clash

Watch this event on Eurosport Player

Zhang had to qualify for the tournament by winning the Shanghai Amateur Masters and got off to a bad start, with Carter making a 117 break.

Nonetheless, he turned the encounter around and emerged with a 6-3 victory from the best-of-11 frame contest.

Next up he faces the altogether more daunting task of facing Ronnie O'Sullivan, who last lost in Shanghai in 2016, also in the second round, to Michael Holt.

However, O'Sullivan has not played since May, when he lost to another amateur, James Cahill, in the first round of the World Championship.

Elsewhere in Shanghai, Barry Hawkins scraped past Yan Bingtao by six frames to five, but Shaun Murphy and Jack Lisowski recorded altogether more comfortable victories, with 6-1 victories over Lyu Haotian and Wu Yize respectively.