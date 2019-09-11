LIVE

Neil Robertson - Ding Junhui

Shanghai Masters - 11 September 2019

Shanghai Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Neil Robertson and Junhui Ding live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Neil Robertson vs Junhui Ding. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.