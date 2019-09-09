09/09/19
S. MaguireStephen Maguire
Starting from
12:30
G. XiaoGuodong Xiao
Shanghai Masters • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Stephen Maguire - Xiao Guodong
Shanghai Masters - 9 September 2019

Shanghai Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Stephen Maguire and Guodong Xiao live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 9 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Stephen Maguire vs Guodong Xiao. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment