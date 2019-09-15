Murphy came into the clash looking to end a dismal recent run in finals having lost six of his last ranking event deciders.

However he got off to the perfect start when he raced into a 3-0 lead against double-defending champion O’Sullivan, who had to battle his way past Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson to reach the final as breaks of 62 and 68 put The Magician in control.

Some strong safety played helped O’Sullivan get himself back into the match and The Rocket put together his own run to move in front 4-3 thanks to breaks of 61, 54 and 78.

Murphy, whose last invitational title came in the 2017 Champion of Champions when he beat O’Sullivan 10-8 in the final, dug deep and responded to go 5-4 up.

A break of 53 from O’Sullivan in the tenth frame meant that the two players went into the break level.

