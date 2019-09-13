Getty Images
Murphy powers past Allen to reach Shanghai final
Shaun Murphy powered into the Shanghai Masters final with a comprehensive 10-3 victory over Mark Allen.
The 2005 world champion led 6-3 after the first session, and then rattled off four frames in a row to reach the final - finishing in style with a 104.
Murphy will await the winner of Ronnie O’Sullivan v Neil Robertson, with that semi-final taking place on Saturday, live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
Allen took the first frame before Murphy reeled off three in a row with breaks of 51, 88 and 82.
The pair both scored 74 in the next two frames as Murphy kept his nose in front, and he stretched that advantage by winning the final two frames of the first session.
Murphy then raced through the second session, as breaks of 64, 80, 61 and finally 104 wrapped up an impressive win.
He goes on to face either defending champion O’Sullivan or Robertson in Sunday's final.
O’Sullivan produced a remarkable comeback to beat Kyren Wilson on Thursday, battling back from 5-1 down to win 6-5.
Robertson meanwhile enjoyed a comfortable 6-2 victory over Barry Hawkins to book his spot in the last four.
Friday's semi-final
Shaun Murphy 10-3 Mark Allen
Saturday’s semi-final
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Neil Robertson