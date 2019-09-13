The 2005 world champion leads 6-3, with the best-of-19 match set to conclude on Eurosport from 12.30pm BST.

Allen took the first frame before Murphy reeled off three in a row with breaks of 51, 88 and 82.

The pair both scored 74 in the next two frames as Murphy kept his nose in front, and he stretched that advantage by winning the final two frames of the session.

That match will finish this afternoon, with defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan set to take on Neil Robertson in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Video - O'Sullivan clinches dramatic comeback win over Wilson in Shanghai 01:25

O’Sullivan produced a remarkable comeback to beat Kyren Wilson on Thursday, battling back from 5-1 down to win 6-5.

Robertson meanwhile enjoyed a comfortable 6-2 victory over Barry Hawkins to book his spot in the last four.

Friday's semi-final

Shaun Murphy 6-3 Mark Allen – Resumes 12.30pm BST

Saturday’s semi-final

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Neil Robertson