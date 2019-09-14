Eurosport
O'Sullivan and Robertson close in Shanghai semi
The Shanghai Masters semi-final encounter between Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan is poised on a knife-edge after a thrilling first session.
O'Sullivan edged into the lead twice, but two magnificent century breaks levelled things up for Robertson, who finished the session 5-4 up.
However, he found himself facing even bigger problems when his cue-tip disintegrated in the sixth frame - but played on regardless.
The winner will face Shaun Murphy on Sunday.
More to follow.
