Third consecutive Shanghai final for O'Sullivan

By Carrie Dunn

2 hours agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan enjoyed a resplendent evening session in the Shanghai Masters semi-final against Neil Robertson - moving into the final there for the third year in succession.

O'Sullivan edged into the lead twice in the morning, but two magnificent century breaks levelled things up for Robertson, who finished the session 5-4 up.

However, he found himself facing even bigger problems when his cue-tip disintegrated in the sixth frame - but played on regardless.

O'Sullivan was resurgent in the evening, though, rolling through four frames in succession to give himself a 9-5 advantage.

The Australian stayed in touch but O'Sullivan was not to be denied, wrapping it up 10-6 to secure his place in the final against Shaun Murphy on Sunday.

