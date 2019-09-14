O'Sullivan edged into the lead twice in the morning, but two magnificent century breaks levelled things up for Robertson, who finished the session 5-4 up.

However, he found himself facing even bigger problems when his cue-tip disintegrated in the sixth frame - but played on regardless.

Video - 'That's hurtful!' - Robertson takes lump out of cue tip 00:53

O'Sullivan was resurgent in the evening, though, rolling through four frames in succession to give himself a 9-5 advantage.

The Australian stayed in touch but O'Sullivan was not to be denied, wrapping it up 10-6 to secure his place in the final against Shaun Murphy on Sunday.