Vintage O'Sullivan cruises through to Shanghai quarters

The defending champion, 43, put together runs of 69, 80, 69, 65, 143 and 132 to whitewash 25-year-old Yi.

Zhang, who qualified for the tournament with victory in the Shanghai Amateur Masters, had no answer as the Rocket turned on the style, and the five-time world champion will face the winner of Kyren Wilson or Xiao Guodong in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy put together the highest break of the tournament – a 136 – as he beat 2018 world champion Mark Williams 6-5.

In a high calibre match, runs of 136, 66, 123, 70 and 56 were enough to see the Magician past Williams, himself who made 69, 54, 63, 98 and 57.

SHANGHAI MASTERS

ROUND 2

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6 – 0 Zhang Yi

Shaun Murphy 6 – 5 Mark J Williams

Jack Lisowski 6 - 3 Mark Selby

ROUND 1

Liang Wenbo 6 – 4 Stuart Bingham

David B Gilbert 6 – 0 Cao Jin