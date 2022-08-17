Shaun Murphy dazzled the European Masters crowd on Wednesday, and not just because he enjoyed a 5-3 win over Zhang Anda.

The 2005 world champion opted for a bit of sparkle in his suit trousers, and admitted it was fun to show a bit of personality given the restrictions around snooker outfits.

He also offered a tongue-in-cheek (or perhaps not?) plea to the producers of Strictly Come Dancing in the process…

“I just like them! I think it’s nice to show a bit of personality in our suit. Obviously we’re quite restricted in terms of what we can do with waistcoats and stuff, but if you can bring a bit of personality to your outfit, then why not?

“And if there are any producers of Strictly Come Dancing watching out there, I’m in!”

Murphy was in a buoyant mood after his second-round win, where breaks of 53 and 80 were enough to see off Anda, who scored 143 in the seventh frame.

And having turned 40 last week, Murphy says he is “grateful” for such opportunities as he battles ongoing neck and back issues, with Chris Wakelin up next in the third round.

“The neck and back problem is something I will always have to live with, but at the moment I’m managing that very well,” Murphy added.

“I keep on top of that as best I can, but a funny night’s sleep or you crick your neck on a plane and it can all come crashing down.

“As I enter my 40th year I’m just learning to be grateful for these opportunities.”

On the prospect of a run in Germany ahead of his match against Wakelin, he said: “As I get a bit older, I stop short of looking too far ahead these days, snooker’s a funny game, you can play well and lose.

“Chris has beaten me at least once, the last time we played he was phenomenal and very much improved, I’ll definitely have my hands full.”

- - -

