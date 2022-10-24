Former World, UK and Masters champion Shaun Murphy has opened up on his decision to have stomach surgery after reaching the “bottom” of his mental health.

The 40-year-old underwent a gastric sleeve operation during the summer, a procedure that “involves removing a large part of the stomach, limiting the ability to consume excessive amounts.”

Ad

Murphy told BBC Sport's Framed podcast that his poor mental state convinced him to get the surgery, which has been “life-changing”.

Northern Ireland Open Northern Ireland Open as it happened – Williams, Allen, Robertson and Selby progress to last 32 17/10/2022 AT 11:58

"I just wish I had done it 20 years ago, because it does feel as if it's changed my life for the better," he explained.

"I've struggled with my weight all my life. I was the fat kid in school, I feel like I've been dieting ever since I was 15, probably younger, and I just reached the end of my tether with it.

"I'd reached the bottom of my mental health, I was on the ground. I was very close to going to the doctor about depression, anxiety, not being able to go out, because I was getting shouted at in the street.

"On social media people were sending me horrific messages and comments and direct messages on Instagram and Twitter.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 03: England's Shaun Murphy during day 17 of the Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021at The Crucible Theatre on May 3, 2021 in Sheffield, England. The Betfred World Snooker Championship is being played in front of spectators as Image credit: Eurosport

"And in the end I just thought, I need to do something about this, this is going to be the end of me, mentally and possibly physically."

Since his operation three-and-a-half months ago, Murphy has lost four stone.

"I can now eat whatever I want, but I can literally eat very, very little of it," he explained.

"I couldn't tell you the last time I finished a coffee as I can't physically take that much liquid in one go - if I sit there with a pint of Guinness, I'll still be sipping away at my first pint while everyone else is on their third.

"So I can still do all the same things. But whereas I would have eaten the whole packet of biscuits before and then been looking for a packet of crisps, that's me done."

'He should win a world title' - O'Sullivan praises Northern Ireland Open champion Allen

After battling with his mental health after a long period, Murphy opted for the surgery after he felt he’d exhausted every other option.

"I've lost weight, gained weight pretty much consistently for the last 20 years and I've tried every diet going. I've tried being very cautious and careful in calorie counting, I've been to various clubs and saw success with those methods.

"It was just always the maintenance of keeping weight off that I struggled with. When you're away on tour you're eating late, you're often eating rubbish, and I've just been unable to discipline myself.

"I just ran out of patience with it. At the World Championships this year I'd ballooned to nearly 20 stone, so I just knew I had to do something about it.

"There are three or four types [of gastric surgery] - I wanted the most extreme one, the one that is irreversible. Because my stomach's now so small, it's highly unlikely I'll ever be able to physically consume enough calories in one go to put the weight back on."

Murphy hopes that the decision will not only have a positive impact on his mental and physical wellbeing, but also on his career.

"An added bonus to that [the surgery] is that it is going to have a knock-on effect on all aspects of my life, including my career. From the basic point of being able to bend over the table better, being able to get lower to the shot. If you're carrying any extra weight that becomes quite difficult.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 03: England's Shaun Murphy plays a shot on day seventeen of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre on May 3, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Zac Goodwin - Pool/Getty Images) Image credit: Eurosport

"The Crucible this year was a classic example. It's quite a funny clip actually, in my match against Stephen Maguire, and I fouled the ball with my cufflink. But that was because I couldn't reach over the table.

"If you're backstage, listening to the MC waiting to be introduced and your shirt doesn't fit, your waistcoat and trousers are too tight, it just puts you in completely the wrong mindset."

"Really the only target I've yet to achieve is getting to the top of the rankings, I've never been able to say I'm world number one," he added.

"I've got a pretty clean slate in terms of rankings for the next few seasons and if I can get my act together and start putting some balls in pockets again, I could start climbing the ladder."

Northern Ireland Open Northern Ireland Open 2022 - Latest scores, results, schedule, order of play 16/10/2022 AT 07:34