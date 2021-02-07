Matthew Stevens was knocked out 74-10 by Robert Milkins in the third round of the Shoot Out in Milton Keynes.

Milkins hit 66 on the way to his victory.

Thai player Noppon Saengkham continued his good form with a 37-27 win over veteran Ken Doherty.

A break of 53 helped Louis Heathcote defeat Wales' Michael White 82-9.

Lyu Haotian beat England's Haydon Pinhey narrowly, 37-33. Thepchaiya Un-Nooh scored the highest break of the day with a 96-0 win over Hamim Hussain, with 91 scored in a single visit.

Joe Perry's experience was not enough for him to fight his way past Gerard Greene, who won 43-16. Amateur player Ian Martin completed his passage into the fourth round 18-15 against Akani Songsermsawad.

Results, Sunday

Mark J Williams [8] 29 – 28 Xiao Guodong [21]

Ryan Day [33] 75 – 0 Ben Hancorn [90]

Ian Martin (a) 18 – 15 Akani Songsermsawad [40]

Gerard Greene [57] 43 – 16 Joe Perry [11]

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [9] 96 – 0 Hamim Hussain (a)

Lyu Haotian [26] 37 – 33 Haydon Pinhey (a)

Louis Heathcote [53] 82 - 9 Michael White (a)

Noppon Saengkham [27] 37 – 27 Ken Doherty [72]

Robert Milkins [28] 74 - 10 Matthew Stevens [25]

